Elderly man crashes truck into multiple businesses

Authorities say an elderly man may have suffered a medical condition before losing control of his truck and crashing into multiple businesses.

It happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 about 2 a.m. in the village of Port Sanilac.

Investigators said a 1998 Dodge Ram lost control and struck Mary’s Diner and continued across Lakeshore Road before hitting an unoccupied business at 27 North Ridge.

The crash was not reported and the driver, a 70-year-old Port Sanilac man, was later located, police said. He was not hurt in the crash.

Investigators believe the man suffered a medical condition causing the accident.

The name of the man is not being released pending charges for not reporting the crash.

