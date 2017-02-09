'She was vibrant': Community remembers girl fatally struck by vehicle

A 4-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a vehicle near a busy Mid-Michigan highway has been identified.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on S. Dort Highway and Lippincott Boulevard in Flint.

Investigators report Amani Deseri Jones was walking slightly ahead of her sister, who is also a juvenile, and mother when she was crossing S. Dort Highway.

A 2004 Buick traveling northbound on Dort Highway hit the child who was on her way to Gloria's Little Angels Child Day Care Center. The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police had the intersection closed for several hours while they investigated. It reopened about 11 a.m.

Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor.

The investigation continues.

Workers at the daycare are trying to grasp the reality that one of the children they cared for was taken so suddenly.

"She touched my life in a great way, a positive way," said Theresa Gonzales, who works at the daycare.

On Wednesday, Gonzales taught Amani how to spell the word heart. Gonzales said it made sense Amani wanted to learn how to spell heart because she said the little girl had a lot of it.

"She was vibrant. She was the life of the party. She was the life of the room. She was so smart. She was so capable," Gonzales said.

Amani's funeral will be held at the Sheldon T. Banks Funeral Home in Flint.

We are still waiting to learn when the funeral will take place.

A gofundme account has been set-up to help with funeral costs. You can find it here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.