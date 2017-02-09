Local college gives salute to African American culture, history

A celebration of Black History Month with a Salute to the Soulful Sounds of African American Female Singers is a local college's tribute to African American culture and history.

The Mott Community College Alumni Association partnered with The Foundation for Mott Community College for the event.

Thursday morning's luncheon features vocals by Flint's own Gwen Pennyman-Hemphill with cuisine prepared by MCC’s Culinary Arts program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Applewood Café on Flint’s main campus.

Cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 989-762-0536.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.