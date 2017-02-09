Kate Nadolski - WNEM TV 5

Kate joined WNEM TV 5 in February of 2017 as a reporter.  Kate was born and raised in Fraser, Michigan but can't wait to discover all the beautiful treasures Mid-Michigan has to offer!

Before moving to the Mid-Michigan area she was a reporter for Fox 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. 

Kate earned her bachelors degree in Communication and Broadcasting & Cinematic Arts from Central Michigan University.

When she's not storytelling, Kate is busy spending time with her family and her dog, Oliver Pickles.

She also enjoys dancing, country music, photography, and sailboats.

You can catch Kate on Wake-Up Monday through Wednesday and during the 5 and 6 o'clock news on Thursday and Friday.

Kate would love to tell YOUR story- Feel free to shoot her an email at Kate.Nadolski@wnem.com or say hello via Facebook or Twitter! 

