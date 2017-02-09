Bob Eubanks to host 'Not So Newlywed Game'

An amusing blast from the past is coming to Mid-Michigan.

Bob Eubanks of the old Newlywed Game Show will host the ‘Not So Newlywed Game’ Thursday night at the Temple Theatre in Saginaw.

The show will feature four married couples and is a live replica of the old television game.

Eubanks hosted some of TV's most successful daytime programs such as Card Sharks and The Newlywed Game. He is the only game show personality to host the same format with original programming for five decades and TV Guide named him one of the top five Game Show Hosts of all time.

Eubanks was born in Flint and lived there a short time before moving to Pasadena, California with his parents.

He's won five Emmy's including a lifetime achievement award and became the last person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the twentieth century. Yes, he is one of a kind, he is Bob Eubanks.

General Admission for the show is $30 for singles and $55 for couples.

For more information on tickets, click here.

