Former Lt. Gov. Posthumus is Snyder's new chief of staff - WNEM TV 5

Dick Posthumus (Source: Associated Press, 2001) Dick Posthumus (Source: Associated Press, 2001)
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Gov. Rick Snyder has named a former lieutenant governor as his chief of staff.

Dick Posthumus has been an adviser to Snyder since 2011. He was lieutenant governor under Gov. John Engler and lost a race for governor in 2002.

In a statement Thursday, Snyder says "few people" have Posthumus' knowledge of state government. Posthumus fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Jarrod Agen, who is leaving Lansing to work for Vice President Mike Pence.

Posthumus, a Republican from the Grand Rapids area, also served as a state senator for 16 years.

