Woman leads police on high-speed chase

Authorities say a woman with history of mental illness led police on a high-speed chase through Genesee County.

Investigators said at about 5:40 a.m. Thursday troopers were called to the Holiday Inn Express in Birch Run for a woman sitting in her car playing music loudly.

When troopers approached the woman she put her car in gear and drove away, almost hitting the officers. Police pursued the vehicle with lights and sirens through Genesee County.

Officials said the woman was driving on and off the road at high speeds, blowing her tires and continuing to drive on the rims.

At the intersection of N. Saginaw Road and Dodge Road near Mt. Morris, troopers used the PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The driver then fought and resisted police before being tazed, officials said.

Investigators said the driver, a 47-year-old woman from Alpena, has a history of mental illness.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered a factor in the incident, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.