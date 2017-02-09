State to stop paying Flint water bill credits at end of month

Flint residents will no longer receive credit towards their water bills at the end of the month.

Gov. Rick Snyder sent a letter to Flint informing them the credits will no longer be provided after Feb. 28, Flint said.

State officials said the latest testing results showed lead levels were below the federal action level for the lead and copper rule. The state cited that as the reason for discontinuing the credits for residents' water bills.

"For people who live in Flint they were told that the water was safe once before when the state government knew it was not. We have to give them time and I'm convinced that the state government is moving far too fast for withdrawing support," Congressman Dan Kildee said.

The credits went towards Flint water customers' water usage since April 2014. They covered 65 percent of residential bills and 20 percent of commercial bills.

State officials said more than $40 million was spent in water relief credits.

The state also said they will no longer provide funding for the water Flint is receiving from the Great Lakes Water Authority, the city said.

“I am aware that the water quality in the City of Flint is improving and that is a good thing,” said Mayor Karen Weaver. “We knew the state’s assistance with these water related expenses would come to an end at some point, I just wish we were given more notice so we at City Hall, and the residents had more time to prepare for the changes.”

Residents will still be able to receive free bottled water, water filters and replacement cartridges at the distribution sites.

“We will continue working to fully recover from this water crisis and make sure residents have the resources, services and support they need. Two Community Help Centers are now open, we have the water distribution sites and a list of new services available that I hope residents take advantage of," Weaver said.

Weaver said she is requesting a meeting with Snyder to discuss the state's decision to end support for the water credits and use of Detroit water.

Customers who may need help paying their water bills can contact the Customer Service Center at 810-766-7015.

Kildee released the following statement:

This decision is disappointing, since it was the actions by state government that created this crisis. This crisis is not over. The city still today must buy usable water from other communities instead of treating its own water at the city plant. This is because of decisions by unelected emergency managers that got the city into this emergency in the first place. Flint families still need the state to step up and do more until the city can treat its own water.

