Men's Tennis Opens Season With 7-2 Win Over Davenport

OVERVIEW - DAVENPORT
SCORE: Northwood 7, Davenport 2
RECORDS: Northwood (1-0), Davenport (2-2)
LOCATION: Greater Midland Tennis Center - Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Northwood opened their 2017 season with a 7-2 win over Davenport Wednesday afternoon (February 8).
INSIDE THE MATCH
TOP PERFORMERS
UP NEXT
Singles competition
1. Austin Woody (NU) def. Matthew McClurg (DUMT) 6-2, 6-2
2. Sam Rogerson (DUMT) def. Kobus Sauerman (NU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
3. Francois Sauerrman (NU) def. JP van Antwerpen (DUMT) 6-4, 6-1
4. David Reinauer (NU) def. Matthew Boyle (DUMT) 6-3, 6-1
5. Lorenz Bialkowski (NU) def. Michael Digby (DUMT) 6-4, 6-7, 7-6
6. Ivan Medvynskyi (NU) def. Max Hartman (DUMT) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Austin Woody/Kobus Sauerman (NU) def. Matthew McClurg/Matthew Boyle (DUMT) 8-1
2. Sam Rogerson/JP van Antwerpen (DUMT) def. Francois Sauerrman/David Reinauer (NU) 9-7
3. Hayden Drury/Ivan Medvynskyi (NU) def. Michael Digby/Max Hartman (DUMT) 9-8
Copyright Northwood University 2017. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.