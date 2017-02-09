Men's Tennis Opens Season With 7-2 Win Over Davenport - WNEM TV 5

Men's Tennis Opens Season With 7-2 Win Over Davenport

OVERVIEW - DAVENPORT

SCORE: Northwood 7, Davenport 2
RECORDS: Northwood (1-0), Davenport (2-2)
LOCATION: Greater Midland Tennis Center - Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Northwood opened their 2017 season with a 7-2 win over Davenport Wednesday afternoon (February 8).

INSIDE THE MATCH

  • Northwood led 2-1 after doubles. The Timberwolves picked up an 8-1 win at the No. 1 match, but the other two matches were extremely tight. NU won 9-8 at the No. 3 position while Davenport earned a 9-7 victory at the No. 2 slot.
  • The Timberwolves picked up wins in five of the six singles matches, winning at the No. 1 position as well as the bottom four slots. Four of the six matches were won in straight sets.

TOP PERFORMERS

UP NEXT

  • The Timberwolves will travel to Northwest Ohio February 24. Match time is set for 2 p.m.

Singles competition

1. Austin Woody (NU) def. Matthew McClurg (DUMT) 6-2, 6-2

2. Sam Rogerson (DUMT) def. Kobus Sauerman (NU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

3. Francois Sauerrman (NU) def. JP van Antwerpen (DUMT) 6-4, 6-1

4. David Reinauer (NU) def. Matthew Boyle (DUMT) 6-3, 6-1

5. Lorenz Bialkowski (NU) def. Michael Digby (DUMT) 6-4, 6-7, 7-6

6. Ivan Medvynskyi (NU) def. Max Hartman (DUMT) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Austin Woody/Kobus Sauerman (NU) def. Matthew McClurg/Matthew Boyle (DUMT) 8-1

2. Sam Rogerson/JP van Antwerpen (DUMT) def. Francois Sauerrman/David Reinauer (NU) 9-7

3. Hayden Drury/Ivan Medvynskyi (NU) def. Michael Digby/Max Hartman (DUMT) 9-8

