Michigan wins 20th game of the season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Freshman Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 25 points, 14 of those in the fourth quarter, as the No. 21-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team recorded its 20th win of the season in 72-62 victory at Purdue Wednesday night (Feb. 8) inside Mackey Arena. It is the fastest the Wolverines have ever reached 20 wins and is the sixth 20-win season in program history.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan, native, put up her fourth 20-plus scoring performance of the year, going 9-for-13 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range. Gondrezick also posted six rebounds, one off tying a career high. Sophomore Hallie Thome went for 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists while junior Katelynn Flaherty had 13 points and five assists in the win. Junior Jillian Dunston tied a career high with 15 rebounds to go along with six points and senior Siera Thompson played all 40 minutes, scoring seven points and dishing out four assists.

Gondrezick, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week, picked up where she left off last week, scoring seven points before the first-quarter media timeout. Her layup at 4:36 gave the Wolverines a 13-12 lead, a layup that started a 9-0 U-M run. Two free throws from Flaherty, a layup from Thome and a three-pointer from Thompson gave the Maize and Blue a 20-12 lead with 1:53 remaining in the first.

The Boilermakers cut Michigan's lead to four (22-18) at the end of the first quarter and trimmed the lead to two on two occasions, but five straight Flaherty points, capped by a three at 6:36, put Michigan up, 31-24. Sophomore Nicole Munger made the advantage eight (34-26) on a three from the right corner at 4:30. Purdue scored the game's next four points before Michigan ended the half on layups from Thome and Flaherty, giving the Wolverines the eight-point halftime lead at 38-30.

Flaherty scored 11 first-half points, while Thome added eight and Gondrezick and Thompson each had seven. Thome also pulled down seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes. The Maize and Blue shot 44.4 percent (16-for-36) from the floor and doubled up Purdue (24-12) in rebounds.

The Wolverines extended the lead to double digits on a Dunston layup at 9:28 of the third quarter. Buckets from Thome and Flaherty pushed the lead to 48-38 with 4:53 in the quarter, but Purdue answered with a 9-0 run. Thome ended that run with a layup at 2:45 and two Gondrezick free throws made it 52-47 with 2:19 left in the third.

Gondrezick scored Michigan's first 10 points of the fourth quarter, as her three-pointer at 6:44 put the Wolverines ahead, 62-53. Purdue got as close as nine points (65-56) with 3:09 left, but Gondrezick and Munger hit back-breaking three-pointers to put Michigan up by 15 points and seal the win.

Michigan shot 48.3 percent (28-for-58) from the floor and made eight three-pointers. The Maize and Blue held a 38-24 rebounding advantage and forced Purdue's offense into 16 turnovers.

Michigan is back in home action on Sunday (Feb. 12), hosting Wisconsin in its annual pink game at 2 p.m. The contest can also be seen live on the Big Ten Network.

Copyright University of Michigan 2017. All rights reserved.