Firebirds Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Top-Ranked London

Flint, Mich. – Firebirds' Rookie Ty Dellandrea had a multi-goal game for the second time in his OHL career, Ryan Moore netted his team-leading 29th goal of the season and Garrett Forrest made 37 saves as the Flint Firebirds fell to the London Knights in a shootout Wednesday.

Dellandrea opened the scoring for the Firebirds when he netted his seventh goal of the season, shorthanded, at 6:37 of the first period. Dellandrea stole the puck from goaltender Tyler Johnson behind the London net and backhanded it into the goal to earn Flint a 1-0 lead.

The Knights evened the score 1-1 when Janne Kuokkanen (Carolina Hurricanes) re-directed a pass from Evan Bouchard on the backdoor, beating Forrest on the ice for his 20th goal of the season.

Moore regained the Firebird’s lead when he buried his 29th goal of the season after Kole Sherwood (Columbus Blue Jackets) sauced a pass to Moore on a two-on-one who lasered a shot top-shelf, over a diving Johnson to put Flint up 2-1 with 2:31 remaining in the first frame. Moore’s goal extended his point streak to seven points (4G, 3A) in his past four games. Sherwood extended his point streak to 13 games after collecting an assist on the play and has 29 points (13G, 16A) in that time.

Flint led 2-1 after the first period.

The Firebirds doubled their lead when Dellandrea scored his eighth goal of the season and second of the night 6:00 into the second period. C.J. Clarke dished a pass to Dellandrea behind the London defense before Dellandrea deked to his backhand and beat Johnson five-hole, increasing Flint's lead to three goals.

After a Firebirds goal to lead 4-1 was called back, London's Adrian Carbonara cut the deficit to one when he scored his 10th tally of the season. Carbonara received a pass from Kuokkanen on the right-side of the net and fired a shot that beat Forrest glove-side with 2:17 remaining in the middle period.

Flint led 3-2 after two periods of play.

Mitchell Stephens (Tampa Bay Lightning) evened the score 3-3 for the Knights when he tallied his 19th goal of the season, shorthanded, after he one-timed a pass from Robert Thomas at the left-circle with 4:00 remaining in the third frame.

The two clubs remained tied after 60 minutes of play and would need overtime to determine a winner.

The Firebirds led the overtime in shots 5-2 but could not find twine, forcing a shootout.

Stephens scored the lone goal in the shootout when he deked to his backhand and fired a shot over the blocker of a sprawling Forrest to seal a 4-3 victory for the London Knights.

The Firebirds outshot the Knights 46-40. Flint was scoreless on eight power-play chances but were a perfect three-for-three on the penalty-kill. Dellandrea earned first star honors after scoring twice and Forrest collected the third star after making 37 saves on 40 shots.

Photo Credit: Amanda Ray / Flint Firebirds Hockey Club

