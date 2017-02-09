SVSU Hosts Day One of 2017 GLIAC Swimming & Diving Championships

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - The Saginaw Valley State University swimming & diving teams hosted the opening day of the 2017 GLIAC Championships at the Gerstacker Regional Aquatic Center. The Cardinals sit in fourth place after day one, with the women totaling 93 points and the men sitting with 59 points.

Women

Lydia Mattar swam to a third place finish in the 200 IM prelims, finishing with a time of 2:04.08. Teammate Rebeca Martinez finished fifth with a mark of 2:07.09. Both advanced to Wednesday's finals, where Mattar was 4th with her improved time of 2:03.78 and Martinez was 6th with an improved time of 2:07.03. The duo earned 15 and 13 points, respectively, in the finals race. Mattar's time is a B Cut qualifying mark and program record.

In the 50 freestyle, Melanie Soenksen was second in the prelims, touching the board with a final time of 23.21 seconds. In the finals, she posted a 5th place finish with a time of 23.67, garnering 14 points. Her prelim time is an NCAA B Cut qualifier and program record. Alexa Bloom competed in the B finals of the 50, securing four points with a 13th place finish with a time of 23.91. The time marks a personal best for Bloom as well.

Amanda Thielen posted a seventh place showing in the 1,000 Freestyle, earning 12 points with a time of 10:30.96.

The women's 200 Medley Relay team, consisting of Thielen, Mattar, Bloom and Soenksen, finished with 30 points and in 4th place after notching a time of 1:44.37.

Men

Shaun Yap secured a berth in the finals of the 200 IM, finishing with a time of 1:53.69 and finishing in seventh place in the prelims. In the finals, he ended up 8th with a time of 1:54.70 and 11 points. Tyler Miller earned three points in the same race, finishing 14th with a time of 1:54.59. Both Miller and Yap's prelim marks were personal bests, with Yap's being a program record.

Jayden Hutchinson earned 11 points for the Cardinals in the 1,000 Freestyle, finishing 8th with a time of 9:38.59. Peter Lin added two points in the same race, finishing 15th with a mark of 9:50.15.

The men's 200 Medley Relay squad was third in the event, as Miller, Yap, Dylan Kopacki and Christopher Allen teamed-up for a time of 1:31.31 and 32 points for the Cardinals.

Allen finished 19th in the 50 free, turning in a time of 21.11 for a personal best and program record.

Up Next...

Thursday's events begin at 10:00 a.m. with the first prelims and the final events are at 8:15 p.m. Complete information on the 2017 GLIAC Championships can be found here.

