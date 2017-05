SVSU Hosts Day One of 2017 GLIAC Swimming & Diving Championships

In the 50 freestyle, Melanie Soenksen was second in the prelims, touching the board with a final time of 23.21 seconds. In the finals, she posted a 5th place finish with a time of 23.67, garnering 14 points. Her prelim time is an NCAA B Cut qualifier and program record. Alexa Bloom competed in the B finals of the 50, securing four points with a 13th place finish with a time of 23.91. The time marks a personal best for Bloom as well.