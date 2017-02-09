TIGERS HOST SELECT-A-SEAT & OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY

FANS INVITED TO COMERICA PARK FROM 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.; CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS, AUTOGRAPHED MIGUEL CABRERA BASEBALL

WHAT: Tigers Host Select-A-Seat and Open House event

WHEN: Saturday, February 11, 2017 / 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Comerica Park – Enter through Tiger Den Lounge entrance off Montcalm Ave.

2100 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

WHY: This is a free event designed to give potential new season ticket buyers the opportunity to view available season ticket locations for full season, 41-game, 28/27 game and 20 game flex plans, which include Opening Day tickets. Ticket packages are available for as low as $13 per game and include great benefits. 15-game plans are also available featuring great seats to some of the best games throughout the season. Group Sales Representatives will also be available to show party suite and picnic rental areas as well.

NOTES: Attendees of this Select-A-Seat event can enter to win two infield box tickets to the Tigers vs. Red Sox game on Saturday, April 8 at Comerica Park, as well as an autographed Miguel Cabrera baseball.

Complimentary parking is available in the Tigers Parking Garage. Guests may enter the garage off the I-75 service driv

This event is for prospective new season ticket buyers. Current season ticketholders who wish to change their seat locations should contact their ticket sales representative.

CONTACT: Tigers Season Ticket Sales, 313-471-BALL (2255) or visit tigers.com

