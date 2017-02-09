BTN to air eight Big Ten Winter Championships and Hockey Tournament in 2017

BTN to air eight Big Ten Winter Championships and Hockey Tournament

Network to showcase hockey, wrestling, swimming & diving, indoor track & field and gymnastics

CHICAGO, Ill. – BTN will televise eight winter Big Ten Championships in 2017, including the entire Big Ten Hockey Tournament, wrestling, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and men’s and women’s gymnastics.

Television coverage begins with the Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships from Purdue on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. ET and continues with Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 26, from Ohio State. The opening night relays and preliminary rounds for both women (Feb. 15-18) and men (Feb. 22-25) can be viewed live on BTN Plus via BTN2Go.

Championship coverage on BTN continues at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27, with the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships. Both the men’s and women’s events will take place at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, and live coverage of the finals on Feb. 25 will be streamed on BTN Plus via BTN2Go.

BTN’s coverage of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships will be carried live at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5, from Indiana, and the first three sessions on Saturday will be streamed live on BTN Plus via BTN2Go.

All five games of the Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament will be televised live on March 16-18, including the championship game on Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET from Detroit, Mich.

Also on Saturday, March 18, BTN will televise the first session of the Big Ten Women’s Gymnastics Championships live at noon ET, followed by the second session live at 5 p.m. ET from Rutgers. The network will also have live coverage of the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, April 7 (team), and at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 8 (individual competition), from Illinois.

The Big Ten currently has 40 teams ranked in the top 25 nationally in the following sports:

Men’s gymnastics (College Gymnastics Association): No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Minnesota, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Nebraska, No. 10 Michigan and No. 11 Iowa

Women’s gymnastics (College Gymnastics Association): No. 7 Michigan, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 19 Nebraska, No. 21 Illinois and No. 22 Iowa

Men’s Ice Hockey (USCHO.com): No. 5 Minnesota, No. 10 Penn State, T-No. 12 Ohio State and No. 17 Wisconsin

Men’s swimming & diving (CSCAA Coaches): No. 4 Indiana, T-No. 7 Michigan, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 20 Minnesota and No. 22 Wisconsin.

Women’s swimming & diving (CSCAA Coaches): No. 6 Michigan, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 15 Indiana, No. 20 Minnesota and No. 22 Ohio State

Men’s indoor track & field (USTFCCCA): No. 22 Michigan and No. 24 Penn State

Women’s indoor track & field (USTFCCCA): No. 10 Michigan, No. 16 Purdue and No. 20 Penn State

Wrestling (InterMat): No. 2 Penn State, No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 10 Illinois, No. 11 Rutgers, No. 12 Minnesota, No. 13 Michigan and No. 19 Wisconsin

The complete television schedule for the Big Ten Winter Championships appears below. For more information, go to www.btn.com or www.bigten.org.

2017 BTN Winter Championships Schedule:

Sport Competition Dates Site Air Date and Time (ET) Women's Swimming & Diving Feb. 15-18 West Lafayette, Ind. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. Men's Swimming & Diving Feb. 22-25 Columbus, Ohio Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. Indoor Track & Field February 24-25 Geneva, Ohio Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. Wrestling March 4-5 Bloomington, Ind. Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. (LIVE) Men’s Ice Hockey March 16-18 Detroit, Mich. Thursday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. (LIVE) Thursday, March 16 at 8 p.m. (LIVE) Friday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m. (LIVE) Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. (LIVE) Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. (LIVE) Women's Gymnastics March 18 Piscataway, N.J. Saturday, March 18 at Noon (LIVE) Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. (LIVE) Men's Gymnastics April 7-8 Champaign, Ill. Friday, April 7 at 8 p.m. (LIVE) Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. (LIVE)

*Schedule is subject to change

