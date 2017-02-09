Lions sign free agent safety Rolan Milligan

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent S Rolan Milligan. Contract terms were not disclosed.



Milligan (5-10, 200) joins the Lions this season after spending the 2016 off season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he participated in the team’s training camp before being released on August 16.



An undrafted rookie free agent with the Cowboys in 2016 out of Toledo, Milligan played the 2015 season with the Rockets following a year at Alabama-Birmingham. He recorded 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 11 games at Toledo.

