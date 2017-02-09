Watch the DAYTONA 500 at Dacey’s Taphouse with MIS on Feb. 26

BROOKLYN, Mich. (Feb. 9, 2017) — Michigan International Speedway and FireKeepers Casino Hotel will celebrate Daytona Day and you are invited. NASCAR is back and there is no better place to watch the season-opening DAYTONA 500 than at Dacey’s Taphouse on February 26.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the recently opened Dacey’s Taphouse inside of FireKeepers Casino Hotel. The party will continue right to the checkered flag of the DAYTONA 500.

“We are excited to host a Daytona 500 watch party for our fans to celebrate the beginning of the NASCAR season,” track President Rick Brenner said. “Dacey’s Taphouse provides a great backdrop as we watch The Great American Race to celebrate Daytona Day in style.”

Fans will want to arrive early. The first 100 people to sign up for prizes will receive a special FireKeepers Casino 400 shirt.

Dacey’s Taphouse will have $1 off draft beers and buy one get one free appetizer specials throughout the race. And fans can win great prizes from Michigan International Speedway.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will come to Michigan International Speedway on June 18 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 and the Pure Michigan 400 on August 13. The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 and the NASCAR XFINITY Series will join the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in June. In August it is the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200.

Now is your chance to make sure you don’t miss any of the action at NASCAR’s fastest track. You can purchase all your ticket and camping needs for all the races at Michigan International Speedway at the watch party.

Children 12 and under are free on Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $20 beginning February 16. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $20, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Dacey’s Taphouse is located inside FireKeepers Casino Hotel at 11177 E Michigan Ave., Battle Creek, Michigan. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

Why watch at home? Dacey’s Taphouse has 20 big-screen TVs so fans won’t miss any of the action of The Great American Race.

Dacey’s Taphouse with a completely new space and is the place to be for the DAYTONA 500. Fans will be treated to an expanded menu and 50 taps, including a formidable selection of local microbrews. The restaurant even has complimentary Wi-Fi. Don’t miss all the NASCAR race action on TVs throughout the casino and sports bar all day.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest track and the Great Escape, a venerable NASCAR national park where fans can get away and enjoy the very best in racing and camaraderie. It’s the love of racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for nearly 50 years.



2017 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 16 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 17 NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Friday, Aug. 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200

Sunday, Aug. 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400

Copyright Michigan International Speedway 2017. All rights reserved.