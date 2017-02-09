Emily Wendling Earns CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

AUSTIN, Texas - Saginaw Valley State University senior forward Emily Wendling has been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Four Team for the 2016-17 season. It's the second straight season the Flushing, Michigan native has garnered the honor.

The 2015-16 CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team selection is having a sensational season to round-out her career in a Cardinal uniform. She maintains her 3.94 cumulative GPA in occupational therapy while ranking third in the GLIAC in scoring with 17.8 ppg and fifth in rebounding with 7.7 rpg. She leads the league with an 88.5 % mark from the free throw line and also with her 30.0 points per 40 minutes. She has racked-up a league-leading 108 makes from the foul line and has the third-most field goals with 142. Wendling's free throw percentage ranks 12th in the nation, helping lead the Cardinals to a No. 2 ranking nationally with an 81.7%.

Saginaw Valley is off to an 18-4 overall start to the season and is just two wins shy of its second straight 20-win season for the first time in 31 years. The Cardinals are three games ahead atop the GLIAC North Division Standings as well.

