Police cracking down on rolling stops

A Mid-Michigan police department is cracking down on distracted driving.

The department is focusing on one specific offender, those too distracted to fully stop at a stop sign.

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of car crashes across the country and that's partly why the Midland Police Department will be paying extra close attention to one specific kind of violation this month.

"For the month of February we're going to be focusing on stop sign violations throughout the city. So any intersection that's controlled by a stop sign we're going to be watching for the people who aren't stopping for the signs," Police Officer Scott Coyle said.

Coyle said he sees those types of violations quite often.

"Intersections in general have a high rate of crashes. So our ultimate goal with our traffic enforcement is to reduce traffic crashes," he said.

The most common type of violation is a rolling stop.

"Some people even refer to them as the Michigan stop. Where you approach the sign and you start slowing and slowing and you look both ways and continue through. But again, the stop sign all four wheels have to come to a complete stop," Coyle said.

He said distraction is also to blame, especially for those who are focused on other things while driving like using their cellphones.

"Just the other day there was a lady that was approaching a stop sign and her attention was on her phone the entire time and she rolled right through and kept going," Coyle said.

He said another thing to keep in mine is weather, especially during the winter months.

"Use a lot of caution as you approach the signs. Watch your speed and pay attention to your surroundings," Coyle said.

