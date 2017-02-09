Hoops for Hope game to raise money for Brinley the Brave

TV5 has been sharing the extraordinary story of Brinley the Brave, a young girl battling leukemia, for years.

As Brinley Jungnitsch, of Hemlock, battles leukemia for the second time, a group of high school athletes are making sure her and her family know they are not fighting alone.

The 6-year-old and her family are in Seattle, Washington as she waits to undergo a bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy treatments and total body radiation in an effort to reach a true cure.

With the little physical strength she has, Brinley keeps on fighting.

"Her battles are far more important than any of the ones that we're facing," said Emily Yanoski, senior and team captain of Pinconning's girls varsity basketball team.

Emily and her teammates, along with the St. Louis girl's varsity basketball team, created Hoops for Hope, a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money to help lift Brinley's spirit.

"We wanted to do everything that we could to let her know she's touching and impacting people's lives without even knowing it," Coach Mindy Laures said.

For just $1 you can show your support by purchasing a basketball card in which you can write names of loved ones impacted by cancer. For $10 you can rock a Team Brinley T-shirt.

On Friday the cards will decorate the gymnasium walls and people will wear their shirts to the game.

Even though the girls have never met Brinley, they wanted to show their support all the way from Michigan.

"I just want to ask her if she's excited for the game and if she realizes what we're doing for her and if she's glad to be a part of it," said Darcie Maryie, junior.

That wish may be granted as both teams will have the chance to Skype call Brinley during the game.

Brinley's mom Jessica said she is going very well and in just four days Brinley will return to the hospital as she prepares for her procedures.

The Pinconning versus St. Louis game will be held at Pinconning High School at 6 p.m. on Friday.

