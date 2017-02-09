Police: Suspect charged in case of woman shot leaving work

A woman was shot at as she was leaving work Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. at the Morley building near the Fashion Square mall in Saginaw County.

The suspect, Torye Gilbert, 42, was known to the 34-year-old victim, police said.

Gilbert fired a shotgun into the woman's vehicle multiple times as she tried to drive away. She received a minor leg wound from the incident, but was able to flee the scene, police said.

She was struck by a bullet or bullet fragment in her leg. She received treatment for the injury, which does not appear to be serious, police said.

Gilbert also left the scene, but was located by police in the city of Saginaw. He was arrested after attempting to avoid arrest.

He has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, four counts of felony firearm, one count of flee and elude police and once count of resist and obstruct police.

The firearm in question was recovered by police.

Police said the injury does not minimize the incident and are thankful the victim's injuries are not more serious.

Police said the victim sought a personal protection order against Gilbert on Wednesday and it was issued the day of the shooting. However, the PPO had not been served to Gilbert at the time of the shooting.

