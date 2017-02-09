Lack of snow impacting ski resorts

The weather has been up and down all winter and while most people are not complaining, some local businesses are wondering where is the snow.

Snow machines have been working overtime at local ski resorts to make up for the lack of snow falling from the sky.

Shanda Mentus, mountain manager at Apple Mountain in Freeland, said the lack of snow has chilled people's enthusiasm to hit the slopes.

"Unfortunately when we get a lot of rain the snow disappears in everybody's yard. So they have no snow in the yard, they don't think we're open," Mentus said.

Unlike the big snowstorm, the cold temperatures have not passed us by - creating ideal snow making conditions.

There is plenty of snow on the big ski hill at Apple Mountain, but Mentus said business has dipped slightly.

"We usually try to be scheduled through the middle of March. That's our goal and every opportunity we'll make snow and stockpile it so even though the temperature may start getting warmer, we're still going to be here. We'll have plenty of snow and we're going to be here," Mentus said.

