Snyder orders flags to half-mast to honor late Rep. Andrews

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the state Capitol complex on Friday in honor of late former state Rep. Steve Andrews.

Andrews died Jan. 28. Snyder said Thursday that Andrews "was a devoted public servant who will be remembered for his service to his country and dedication to his community."

Anderson entered in the U.S. Navy in 1967 and served at the U.S. Navy Hospital in Guam and as a medic in the 1st Marine Division and Marine 1st Force Reconnaissance Company in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Navy Commendation Medal for his combat and service. He went on to represent the 106th Michigan House District for two terms until retiring in 1982.

