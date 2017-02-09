MSU suspends football staffer, athletes in sex assault probe - WNEM TV 5

MSU suspends football staffer, athletes in sex assault probe

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -

Three Michigan State University student-athletes are suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.

The school says in a release Thursday that a staff member associated with Michigan State's football program also has been suspended.

Police are expected to forward reports in the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

The school says the complaint was made late last month. Names of the players were not released, but the school says it is retaining a law firm to conduct an investigation into "football program staff members' compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations."

A Title IX consultant also has been retained to conduct a separate investigation. That probe will address whether MSU's Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy was violated.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:16:58 GMT
    Breaking NewsBreaking News

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

  • Drug bust leads to six arrests in Clare County

    Drug bust leads to six arrests in Clare County

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:00:38 GMT
    Left to right: Brooklyn Milliken, Desarae Milliken, Heather Wright, Kerry Eckler, William Jones, Barbara Wright (Source: Clare County Sheriff’s Office)Left to right: Brooklyn Milliken, Desarae Milliken, Heather Wright, Kerry Eckler, William Jones, Barbara Wright (Source: Clare County Sheriff’s Office)

    Authorities say a drug bust has led to six arrests in Clare County.  

    More >

    Authorities say a drug bust has led to six arrests in Clare County.  

    More >

  • Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:27:50 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.