Schools closed Friday due to illness

Two Mid-Michigan schools were closed Friday due to student and staff illness.

Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools reported the closure Thursday. School officials said the buildings will be cleaned and disinfected on Friday and over the weekend.

In a Facebook post the district said the schools will be cleaned "so that we can get a handle on all the flu viruses."

Superintendent Brooke Valleystone said about 300 students and at least 30 staff members are sick.

The middle school still plans on holding its winter dance on Saturday.

Richfield Public School Academy, a charter school in Flint, was also closed Friday due to staff and student illness.

Superintendent Pamela Haldy said there are 754 students within three schools. The preschool is always closed on Fridays, but the Richfield Early Learning Center and Richfield Public School Academy was also closed.

Haldy said approximately 200 students have been sick this week, and 15 staff members were sick Friday. They are dealing with upper respiratory flu and rotavirus, Haldy said.

All buildings will be sanitized with bleach and other disinfectants Friday and over the weekend.

"Incubation is the only way to prevent illness spread. So the most that the schools as well as teachers and principals can act on this and can make sure that no one else is getting exposed, we can help prevent this," said Michael Went, physician's assistant at Hope Urgent Care in Davison.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an increase in influenza activity across the state. With Genesee County reporting 37 cases for the week of Feb 3-10.

Increases in Hepatitis A have been reported across Southeastern Michigan and norovirus outbreaks have been reported across lower Michigan.

