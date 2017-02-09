Northwood women's Basketball Loses At Grand Valley State 73-52

OVERVIEW – GRAND VALLEY STATE
SCORE: Grand Valley State Lakers 73, Northwood Timberwolves 52
RECORDS: Northwood (12-10, 9-8 GLIAC), Grand Valley State (17-6, 12-5 GLIAC)
LOCATION: GVSU Fieldhouse Arena – Allendale, Mich.
RECAP: Grand Valley State scores the opening 15 points of the game and controls play throughout in a 73-52 win over Northwood Thursday night (February 9).
FIRST QUARTER
- GVSU got off to a fast start, which proved to be the big key of the game. The Lakers scored the opening 15 points of the game before taking a 21-11 lead after one quarter.
- Northwood went just 3-12 from the floor in the quarter (25.0 percent) but did make 2-5 from 3-point range and 3-3 from the foul line.
- Grand Valley State ended up connecting on 6-12 from the floor (50.0 percent) and 2-3 from beyond the arc. The Lakers also went 7-8 from the foul line.
SECOND QUARTER
- Northwood cut the GVSU lead down to eight early in the second quarter, but the Lakers responded with another run.
- A 10-3 spurt by the Lakers made the score 36-18. Grand Valley State eventually led 40-25 at the break
- The Timberwolves shot 36.4 percent from the floor in the quarter (4-11), but hit 40 percent of their three-point shots (2-5).
- Grand Valley State continued their strong shooting, connecting on 57.1 percent from the floor in the second. Northwood ended up going 5-14 from the floor in the quarter (35.7 percent).
THIRD QUARTER
- Northwood cut the GVSU lead down to 11 early in the third quarter but it was all Lakers the rest of the third. Grand Valley State eventually took a 63-37 lead heading to the fourth.
- Early in the third, NU had many good looks from beyond the arc, but were ice cold. NU made just 2-12 of their 3-point attempts in the quarter while gooing 4-15 overall.
- Grand Valley continued to be efficient on the offensive end, going 9-16 from the floor in the quarter (56.3 percent).
FOURTH QUARTER
- Grand Valley State maintained control in the fourth quarter, not allowing Northwood to get any closer than 21 points.
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Grand Valley State .510 (26-51), Northwood .314 (16-51)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Grand Valley State .400 (4-10), Northwood .333 (10-30)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Grand Valley State .739 (17-23), Northwood .714 (10-14)
- REBOUNDS: Grand Valley State 36 (four offensive), Northwood 27 (5 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Grand Valley State 10/10, Northwood 9/11
TOP NU PERFORMERS
- Taylor Cramer: 11 points (career-high), 4-8 from the floor, 3-6 from 3-point range
- Sami Stormont: 10 points (career-high), 2-3 from the floor, 5-5 from the foul line
- Delaney Kenny: 10 points
GAME NOTES
- Two Timberwolves scored their first career points in the game: Adrianna Stolicker (six points), Mackenzie DeCook (one point).
- Northwood's bench out-scored its starters 35-17 in the game.
- GVSU ended up with a 38-8 edge in points in the paint and an 18-5 edge in points off turnovers.
UP NEXT
- The Timberwolves will host Ferris State Saturday (February 11). Game time is set for 6 p.m.
- PLEASE NOTE: Saturday's women's game will take place after the men's game for the only time this season. Northwood will be hosting Traverse City West/Detroit Country Day in a high school boys game at 1:30 p.m. The NU/FSU game will then be played at 4 p.m., with the women's game immediately following.
