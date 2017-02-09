Residents react to court's decision on travel ban

The spokesperson for the Flint Islamic Center said Thursday's decision in federal appeals court over the travel ban was a small victory towards what he calls justice.

Niman Shukairy said while many American Muslims agree America's safety is the most important thing, many feel President Donald Trump's executive order unfairly targeted their faith.

"We know it's not over yet so we have to kind of wait and see what happens. I have faith in our judicial system and in our courts. I think this will prevail and this will not be implemented. It's very exciting to see the support we have from the American community at large," Shukairy said.

Michael Moon, former chair of the Genesee County Republican Party, said he does not view this as a Muslim ban. He believes Trump is implementing smart protections to make sure people are vetted who are coming from countries that have terrorist ties.

"I know the court ruled against him today, but there's going to be plenty of appeals. It's for the safety of the country. He's not saying not all Muslims can come here. He's saying we have to give them a waiting list so we're a little bit safer," Moon said.

