17-year-old reported missing from Grand Rapids - WNEM TV 5

17-year-old reported missing from Grand Rapids

Posted: Updated:
(Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WNEM) -

Briana Dunham, 17, was reported missing from Grand Rapids.

She was last seen Dec. 16.

She is 5'9" and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Walker Police Department at 1-616-453-5441.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:16:58 GMT
    Breaking NewsBreaking News

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

  • Drug bust leads to six arrests in Clare County

    Drug bust leads to six arrests in Clare County

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:00:38 GMT
    Left to right: Brooklyn Milliken, Desarae Milliken, Heather Wright, Kerry Eckler, William Jones, Barbara Wright (Source: Clare County Sheriff’s Office)Left to right: Brooklyn Milliken, Desarae Milliken, Heather Wright, Kerry Eckler, William Jones, Barbara Wright (Source: Clare County Sheriff’s Office)

    Authorities say a drug bust has led to six arrests in Clare County.  

    More >

    Authorities say a drug bust has led to six arrests in Clare County.  

    More >

  • Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:27:50 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.