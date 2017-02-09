17-year-old reported missing from Grand Rapids

Briana Dunham, 17, was reported missing from Grand Rapids.

She was last seen Dec. 16.

She is 5'9" and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Walker Police Department at 1-616-453-5441.

