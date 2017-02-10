Michigan lawmaker wants to end Common Core curriculum

A state lawmaker wants to bring an end to Common Core.

Midland Representative Gary Glenn introduced the legislation Thursday.

The bill would replace Common Core with academic standards used in Massachusetts.

Glenn cited a report which ranked that state first in the nation for fourth grade reading and eighth grade math.

It would also give more control of a student’s education to local districts and the child’s parents.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.