Can you solve this 42-year-old cold case?

Authorities are offering a cash reward in a murder that has gone unsolved for more than 42 years.

On Feb. 4, 29175, Jannie Williams left her home in the 1900 block of Owen Street in Flint.

While driving, Williams became ill and decided to return home. About 30 minutes later, witnesses reported a disturbance on the playground of the Van Nuys School in Burton, about two-and-a-half miles from her home.

When police investigated, they found Williams' body and found she had been stabbed multiple times and struck by a vehicle.

Investigators went back to her home and found her 1974 Buick in the driveway with blood inside and outside of the vehicle. There was also evidence of a struggle inside the house, police said.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in Williams' murder.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL or leave an anonymous tip of the P3tips mobile app.

