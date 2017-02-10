MSP helicopter spots wrong-way driver

A driver is accused of driving under the influence after a police helicopter spotted a wrong-way vehicle on a Michigan interstate.

Grand Blanc Township Police Department posted on their Facebook page after several residents asked why a helicopter was in the air over Concord Green Subdivision as well as I-475.

Officials said the Michigan State Police helicopter noticed a car facing the wrong way on I-475. The pilot and crew alert Grand Blanc Township officers who began an OWI investigation.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs and was taken into custody, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

