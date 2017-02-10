UPDATE: Two dead in Huron County crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Huron County.

It happened about 3:26 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Dunn Road and Maxwell Road in Chandler Township.

Investigators said 22-year-old Todd Babbitt and his passenger, 21-year-old Shawn M. Babbitt, both of Caseville, were in a 1995 Dodge pickup heading southbound on Maxwell Road when the pickup failed to stop at the intersection.

It hit an eastbound 2003 Dodge pickup driven by 40-year-old Sheila M. Iseler of Caseville. Iseler died at the scene, police said.

Firefighters had to free Shawn Babbitt from the vehicle. He and his brother were taken to Scheurer Hospital by ambulance.

Shawn was later flown to a county hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, police reported Babbitt had passed away from his injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

Investigators are trying to determine if weather conditions played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

