UPDATE: Two dead in Huron County crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two people are dead after a crash in Huron County.

It happened about 3:26 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Dunn Road and Maxwell Road in Chandler Township.

Investigators said 22-year-old Todd Babbitt and his passenger, 21-year-old Shawn M. Babbitt, both of Caseville, were in a 1995 Dodge pickup heading southbound on Maxwell Road when the pickup failed to stop at the intersection.

It hit an eastbound 2003 Dodge pickup driven by 40-year-old Sheila M. Iseler of Caseville. Iseler died at the scene, police said.

Firefighters had to free Shawn Babbitt from the vehicle. He and his brother were taken to Scheurer Hospital by ambulance.

Shawn was later flown to a county hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, police reported Babbitt had passed away from his injuries. 

The intersection was closed for several hours.

Investigators are trying to determine if weather conditions played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

  North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

  Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

  Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court. The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry. Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...
