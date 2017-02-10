Men use hockey stick to stop armed robber - WNEM TV 5

Men use hockey stick to stop armed robber

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Two men are credited with stopping an armed robbery suspect by hitting him with a hockey stick and pinning him down until police arrived.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Kolka’s Corner Store, located at 1200 S. Wenona Avenue in Bay City.

Investigators said the suspect, 26-year-old Justin J. Vantol of Bay City, entered the party store and told the 68-year-old female clerk to open the register.

Vantol allegedly put a knife in the woman’s face before making off with over $500 in cash, police said.

He then fled on foot.

Officers searched the area and found two men, Donta L. Lee and Mark W. Carelli, holding Vantol to the ground behind a garage in the 400 block of W. Ionia Street.

Police cuffed Vantol and located a blue ski mask nearby. They also found a knife in his pocket.

Carelli told police he was walking into the party store when Vantol ran past him. When the clerk said she had been robbed, Carelli chased after the man.

Lee was outside his home when Carelli yelled for him to stop Vantol. Lee grabbed the suspect by the arm but released him when Vantol pulled out his knife, police said.

Lee then found a wooden hockey stick from his garage and ran after Vantol. He eventually caught up to the suspect and hit Vantol on the shoulder with the stick.

Investigators claim Vantol told police he was using heroin daily and needed money for more.

He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and faces several charges including armed robbery, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

His bond is set at $500,000 cash-surety. 

