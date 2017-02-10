M-81 re-opened after crash

A Michigan highway closed for several hours after two semis collided has re-opened.

It happened Friday morning on M-81, west of Beyer Road in Saginaw County's Blumfield Township.

Officials report two semis crashed at the intersection of Beyer and Knight. One semi spilled corn.

While officials reported that the semis crashed head-on, pictures from viewers at the scene appear to show that one truck rear-ended the other.

The area was closed for several hours while police investigated and cleared the scene. It re-opened around 2:30 p.m.

Neither driver was hurt.

