Vogue's cover being hit with social media backlash

Vogue’s new cover celebrating "the modern American woman" is getting hit with some social media backlash.

The cover, which features super models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, and plus-size model Ashley Graham, is supposed to feature models with different skin types, ethnicities and body types.

But upset readers took to social media, stating that Graham is the only plus size model, and that all of the women have relatively light skin tones.

Vogue was also accused of altering the photo to hide Graham’s stomach, a claim that Graham denies.

