Northwood Men's Basketball Loses At Grand Valley State 94-8

OVERVIEW – GRAND VALLEY STATE

SCORE: Grand Valley State Lakers 94, Northwood Timberwolves 83

RECORDS: Northwood (5-20, 3-13 GLIAC), Grand Valley State (13-10, 9-7 GLIAC)

LOCATION: GVSU Fieldhouse Arena – Allendale, Mich.

RECAP: Northwood makes numerous runs but cannot overcome Grand Valley State in GVSU's 94-83 win Thursday night (February 9).

FIRST HALF

Grand Valley State was 45.5 percent from the floor (15-33), but built their lead from 3-point range. NMU made 55.6 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc (5-9). The Lakers struggled from the foul line in the half, going 6-11.

Grand Valley State was 45.5 percent from the floor (15-33), but built their lead from 3-point range. NMU made 55.6 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc (5-9). The Lakers struggled from the foul line in the half, going 6-11.

Northwood shot 34.4 percent from the floor in the first (15-33) and 18.2 percent from 3-point range in the half (2-11). The Timberwolves did connect on 8-9 from the foul line in the opening 20 minutes.

Northwood shot 34.4 percent from the floor in the first (15-33) and 18.2 percent from 3-point range in the half (2-11). The Timberwolves did connect on 8-9 from the foul line in the opening 20 minutes.

Northwood responded to the deficit, cutting the advantage down to seven before the Lakers took a 41-32 lead at the break.

Northwood responded to the deficit, cutting the advantage down to seven before the Lakers took a 41-32 lead at the break.

GVSU went on a 23-6 run to go up 36-21 with just under five minutes remaining in the half.

GVSU went on a 23-6 run to go up 36-21 with just under five minutes remaining in the half.

Northwood held the lead throughout the opening nine minutes before the Lakers made a push.

Northwood held the lead throughout the opening nine minutes before the Lakers made a push.

SECOND HALF

The Lakers moved the advantage to 14 (49-35) when the Timberwolves made a run. Northwood scored 11 of the next 13 points to get within five at 51-46.

Grand Valley State responded well to the Northwood push. The Lakers held Northwood off the board for over three minutes, during which GVSU out-scored the Timberwolves 10-0 to get lead back up to 63-48 with just over 12 minutes to go.

Northwood cut got the lead down to seven on four separate occasions but could get no closer.

The Timberwolves shot 44.1 percent from the field (15-34) in the second half, making 41.2 percent of their three-point attempts (7-17).