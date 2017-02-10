Northwood Men's Basketball Loses At Grand Valley State 94-8

OVERVIEW – GRAND VALLEY STATE
SCORE: Grand Valley State Lakers 94, Northwood Timberwolves 83
RECORDS: Northwood (5-20, 3-13 GLIAC), Grand Valley State (13-10, 9-7 GLIAC)
LOCATION: GVSU Fieldhouse Arena – Allendale, Mich.
RECAP: Northwood makes numerous runs but cannot overcome Grand Valley State in GVSU's 94-83 win Thursday night (February 9).
FIRST HALF
- Northwood held the lead throughout the opening nine minutes before the Lakers made a push.
- GVSU went on a 23-6 run to go up 36-21 with just under five minutes remaining in the half.
- Northwood responded to the deficit, cutting the advantage down to seven before the Lakers took a 41-32 lead at the break.
- Northwood shot 34.4 percent from the floor in the first (15-33) and 18.2 percent from 3-point range in the half (2-11). The Timberwolves did connect on 8-9 from the foul line in the opening 20 minutes.
- Grand Valley State was 45.5 percent from the floor (15-33), but built their lead from 3-point range. NMU made 55.6 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc (5-9). The Lakers struggled from the foul line in the half, going 6-11.
SECOND HALF
- The Lakers moved the advantage to 14 (49-35) when the Timberwolves made a run. Northwood scored 11 of the next 13 points to get within five at 51-46.
- Grand Valley State responded well to the Northwood push. The Lakers held Northwood off the board for over three minutes, during which GVSU out-scored the Timberwolves 10-0 to get lead back up to 63-48 with just over 12 minutes to go.
- Northwood cut got the lead down to seven on four separate occasions but could get no closer.
- The Timberwolves shot 44.1 percent from the field (15-34) in the second half, making 41.2 percent of their three-point attempts (7-17).
- The Lakers shot 55.2 percent from the floor (16-29) in the second half while knocking down all four of their 3-point shots after the break.
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Grand Valley State .500 (31-62), Northwood .394 (26-66)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Grand Valley State .692 (9-13), Northwood .321 (9-28)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Grand Valley State .786 (22-28), Northwood .742 (23-31)
- REBOUNDS: Grand Valley State 43 (12 offensive), Northwood 38 (13 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Grand Valley State 9/8, Northwood 17/7
TOP NU PERFORMERS
UP NEXT
- The Timberwolves will host Ferris State Saturday (February 11). Game time is set for 4 p.m.
- PLEASE NOTE: Saturday's women's game will take place after the men's game for the only time this season. Northwood will be hosting Traverse City West/Detroit Country Day in a high school boys game at 1:30 p.m. The NU/FSU game will then be played at 4 p.m., with the women's game immediately following.
