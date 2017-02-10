Cardinals Remain Fourth After Day Two of GLIAC Championships

BAY CITY, Mich. - The SVSU swimming & diving programs hosted the second day of competition for the 2017 GLIAC Championships, held at the Gerstacker Regional Aquatic Center. Both teams remain in fourth place in the overall standings after Thursday, with the women sitting at 224 points and the men 167 points.
Women
- Lydia Mattar finished 2nd in the 400 IM prelims with a time of 4:25.48. Teammate Rebeca Martinez was 5th in the same race with a mark of 4:30.64. The duo would place 2nd and 3rd in the 'A" Finals, as Mattar went for a 4:22.82 'B' standard time while Martinez had a 'B' standard mark of 4:23.60.
- Alicia Sobell qualified for the 'B" Finals in the 400 IM with a time of 4:47.11 and 16th place finish. She was 15th in the finals with an improved time of 4:44.10.
- Wilhelmina Francisco qualified for the 1 meter diving finals with a prelim score of 339.65. She would improve on that in the finals, finishing sixth with a score of 368.65.
- The 400 Medley Relay squad posted a third place showing for the Cardinals. Amanda Thielen, Mattar, Alexa Bloom and Melanie Soenksen teamed-up for their time of 3:47.96.
- Bloom registered a third place finish in the 100 butterfly finals with a time of 56.87 seconds after qualifying third with a 57.20 mark.
- The women's 200 free relay team was 5th, with Soenksen, Taylor Grashuis, Alexandra Davis and Bloom posting a time of 1:36.56.
Men
- The 400 Medley Relay Team finished in fourth place, as the team of Dalton Pokley, Shaun Yap, Michael Spears and Tanner Peltier posted a time of 3:21.93.
- In the men's 200 free, Jayden Hutchinson improved upon his 8th place prelim time of 1:41.55 to finish 6th in the 'A" Finals with a time of 1:41.01.
- Peter Lin and Peltier were 13th and 14th in the 200 free, where they scored in the 'B' Finals with marks of 1:42.67 and 1:42.72.
- Pokley finished 7th in the 100 butterfly with a 'B' standard qualifying time of 49.41 seconds. He qualified 7th with a prelim time of 49.48.
- Tyler Miller and Michael Spears scored for SVSU in the 'B' Finals of the 100 butterfly, finishing 11th and 13th with times of 50.13 and 50.28, respectively.
- The men's 200 free relay was a 4th place finisher, as Yap, Shijie Ng, Spears and Christopher Allen raced to a time of 1:24.08.
UP Next...
Saginaw Valley continues on with the 2017 GLIAC Swimming & Diving Championship, hosted by the Cardinals at the Gerstacker Regional Aquatic Center. Events begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
