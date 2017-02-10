Cardinals Remain Fourth After Day Two of GLIAC Championships

BAY CITY, Mich. - The SVSU swimming & diving programs hosted the second day of competition for the 2017 GLIAC Championships, held at the Gerstacker Regional Aquatic Center. Both teams remain in fourth place in the overall standings after Thursday, with the women sitting at 224 points and the men 167 points.

Women

Men

UP Next...

Saginaw Valley continues on with the 2017 GLIAC Swimming & Diving Championship, hosted by the Cardinals at the Gerstacker Regional Aquatic Center. Events begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright Saginaw Valley State 2017. All rights reserved.