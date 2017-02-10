No. 21 Michigan Women's Basketball Returns Home to Host Wisconsin in Pink Game

The No. 21-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team (20-5, 9-2 Big Ten) returns to Crisler Center on Sunday (Feb. 12), hosting Wisconsin (6-18, 1-10 Big Ten) in its annual pink game at 2 p.m. The game can be seen live on the Big Ten Network.

• Michigan and Wisconsin are meeting for the second time this season. U-M knocked off the Badgers on New Year's Day, 73-56, in Madison behind 37 points from Hallie Thome. UW is the first two-time opponent for the Maize and Blue this season.

• For the first time in school history, Michigan has won 20 of its first 25 games. In addition, it is the first time that U-M is 9-2 through the first 11 Big Ten games. Michigan has reached the 20-win plateau for the sixth straight season and the ninth time overall. It is the fastest the Wolverines have ever gotten to 20 victories. U-M's record for regular-season wins is 21, achieved in 1999-2000. The single-season record for victories is 22, reached in that season and in 2012-13.

• Michigan is 12-0 at Crisler Center this season after coming back to beat Iowa, 72-70, on Feb. 5. U-M is averaging 82.4 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting at home, while holding opponents to 52.6 points per game on 34.7 percent shooting. U-M is 62-22 at Crisler Center under fifth-year head coach Kim Barnes Arico.

• Senior Siera Thompson leads Michigan in assists this season, handing out 131 for a 5.2 per game average and ranking eighth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.35). She became just the second Wolverine to top 500 assists and now has 506 to rank second all-time at Michigan. The California native has appeared in all 129 games since she arrived in Ann Arbor, starting all but four of them. She ranks second all-time at U-M in minutes played (4,347) and is the first player in school history with 1,000 points, 500 assists and 400 rebounds. She is on pace to leave as U-M's all-time leader in assists and minutes played.

• The Badgers (6-18, 1-10 Big Ten) come to Ann Arbor after recording their first Big Ten win on Thursday (Feb. 9), knocking off Nebraska at home (82-56). UW features two double-figure scorers in Cayla McMorris (12.9 ppg) and Avyanna Young (10.3 ppg). Wisconsin is averaging 61.9 points per game on 37.4 percent shooting, while allowing 71.1 points per game on 40.1 percent shooting.

• Freshman Kysre Gondrezick has stepped up her game during the conference portion of the season and is averaging 17.2 points per game on 45.2 percent shooting from the floor and 50.8 percent shooting from three-point range. She has scored in double figures in all but one Big Ten game and has topped 20 points in three of U-M's last four games. In addition, she is averaging 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per Big Ten contest. She has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week five times, the Big Ten Player of the Week once and the USBWA National Freshman of the Week one time.

• For the 10th time this season, the Wolverines shot at least 50 percent from the floor when they hit 52.5 percent of their shots at Illinois (Feb. 1). It was Michigan's third 50-percent shooting game in Big Ten play. On the season, U-M is second in the Big Ten and seventh nationally in field goal percentage at 47.7 percent. Michigan is up to 40.7 percent from behind three-point range, which is first nationally. U-M is the only team in the conference shooting at least 40 percent from distance.

