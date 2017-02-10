SVSU Cross Country Teams Earn USTFCCCA National All-Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Saginaw Valley State University men's and women's cross country programs earned both team and individual recognition from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association (USTFCCCA).

The men's squad earned the team USTFCCCA All-Academic Award, as the men posted a team GPA of 3.27. Four Cardinals earned the individual All-Academic Award as well, with Clyde Anderson, Parker Eisengruber, Nate Frasier and Joey Southgate all were honored.

On the women's side, the team registered a GPA of 3.64 to earn the honor. Allison Dorr, Christina Micale and Taylor Stepanski were honored individually for Saginaw Valley.

A total of 164 institutions earned Scholar Team honors, with 110 of those schools seeing both of their men's and women's programs pick up the award. On the men's side, 269 individuals represented 118 different institutions, with 20 men notching a flawless 4.00 grade point average.

