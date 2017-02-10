Tyler Jensen and Jennifer Mckenna Earn USTFCCCA Academic All-American Honors

MIDLAND, MICH. – Tyler Jensen and Jennifer Mckenna, both seniors on the Northwood University Cross Country teams have been named NCAA Division II Academic All-Americans by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA.)

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association is comprised of coaches at all three divisions within the NCAA as well as a board of directors that vote on the All-American teams for each division.

Mckenna finishes her decorated career in the Cross Country ranks with the school's seventh fastest time in the 6,000 Meters registering a 22:55 mark in 2016. She continues to climb the Northwood record books in the Track & Field ranks as well. To date, Mckenna ranks second all-time in the 800 Meters with a time of 2:15.89, and fourth all time in the mile with a time of 5:06, both of which were achieved earlier in the 2017 calendar year. A native of Orchard Lake, Michigan, Mckenna has already earned her undergraduate degree in marketing with a 3.87 GPA and is currently pursuing her masters of business administration degree, and boasts a 3.925 GPA.

Jensen finishes his impressive career in the Cross Country ranks with the school's fifth fastest time in the 10,000 Meters registering a 32:21 mark in 2016. Jensen has been a steady force for the Timberwolves throughout his career, and just as Mckenna continues her Northwood career into track & field season, Jensen will do the same. In fact, Jensen currently ranks second in program history in the 3000 Meter Run after notching an 8:40.80 back in January of 2017 and is within a hundredth of a second of the school record. A native of Ovid, Michigan, Jensen has already earned his undergraduate degree in accounting with a 3.43 GPA and is currently pursuing his masters of business administration degree, and sports a 4.0 GPA.

Head Coach Jeremy Wilk had nothing but praise for the two storied athletes saying, "When I first arrived in mid-September, I had individual meetings with each of the student-athletes and discussed goals for the season. For Tyler and Jen, they each had the goal of earning Academic All-America honors at the end of the year. I'm extremely proud of them for putting in the work in the classroom as well as practice in order to make this possible. They are both very strong students, as well as runners, so it's cool for them to receive this award in recognition of that."

