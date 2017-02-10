Habitat for Humanity partners with SpartanNash for fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity received a helping hand on Friday with helping thousands of families in Mid-Michigan move into their own homes.

"As a non-profit organization we rely really heavily on the support of partnerships and the community," said Ashley Everhart, development director for Genesee County's Habitat for Humanity.

Everhart knows without the support of the community her chapter of Habitat for Humanity would not be where it is today.

There is even more help on the way thanks to a partnership with the SpartanNash Foundation. All residents have to do to help is buy groceries and gas up their cars.

"I think it's nice that we're able to use this as a tool for our customers who we value. Come in and donate to the local community so they can keep their funds within Genesee County," said Laurie Bishoff, store director as VG's in Clio.

Through Feb. 19 customers at any of the five VG's food centers and the fuel center have the option to donate up to $10 toward the Genesee County Habitat for Humanity.

Bishoff said there's even a reward for being a good Samaritan.

"If they do decide to donate they will automatically get a coupon that will upload to their VG's Yes Card or they'll be given a cardboard coupon at the service desk for their next purchases off of some Spartan items," Bishoff said.

Everhart said this is a great starting point and is hopeful the fundraising effort will inspire a chain reaction.

"Ya know, maybe they hear about our affiliate through the SpartanNash scan program and then they come into the re-store and they check out all of the secondhand hardware and furniture that we have available at the re-store. And then maybe they come out to volunteer," Everhart said.

