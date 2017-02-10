3 MSU football players suspended pending sexual assault investigation

Several students at Michigan State University have been suspended and kicked off campus as a sexual assault investigation is underway.

It is the second high profile investigation of sexual assault at the East Lansing campus in just months. The first involved fired MSU doctor Larry Nassar who is the subject of more than 60 complaints among the USA and MSU gymnastics team.

"It was an assault and it was pretty violent," said Karen Truszkowski, attorney for the victim.

Three MSU football players are under investigation for sexual assault. The alleged attack happened on campus in late January.

"She's doing as well as could be expected under the circumstances. She is a strong young woman and she has a very supportive family. So she's doing as well as could be," Truszkowski said.

MSU confirmed the three players have been suspended from the team and removed from on-campus housing pending the completion of the investigation.

In a statement the school said, "Sexual violence is abhorrent. No member of our community should be threatened this way."

The statement also said the school is proactive in education and prevention efforts and committed to fostering an environment that encourages reporting sexual assault and supporting victims of the crime.

As for Truszkowski, she believes her client will get justice and is in a safe place now.

"She's leery, but she's in a safe place and she's with people who are watching out for her," Truszkowski said.

