Oshie's 2 goals, assist for Carlson lift Caps past Wings 6-3

WASHINGTON (AP) -- T.J. Oshie scored twice and set up John Carlson's go-ahead goal in the third period for the NHL-leading Washington Capitals, who collected their 11th consecutive home victory by beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Thursday night.

Detroit's Henrik Zetterberg made it 3-all less than 1 1/2 minutes into the final period. But Oshie stole the puck deep in the offensive end, skated out front and slid the puck over to Carlson, whose slap shot sailed past goalie Petr Mrazek at the 4:15 mark.

Oshie's 21st goal had put Washington ahead 3-2 just 76 seconds into the second period, and his 22nd added insurance on a power play with a little more than 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the game.

He has 23 points in the last 19 games, and Washington is 20-0-1 when the right wing earns a point this season.

Marcus Johansson, Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals, who have produced at least five goals in each of their past 10 home games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, they are only the second NHL team to do that, joining the 1970-71 Boston Bruins, who did that in 11 consecutive games at home.

Andreas Athanasiou had two goals in the first period for the Red Wings.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.