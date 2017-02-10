Jury convicts Detroit-area man in friend's slaying

A Detroit-area man has been found guilty in the slaying of a 21-year-old friend.

WXYZ-TV reports that a jury convicted Jordan McClanahan of Hazel Park Friday after an hour of deliberations.

McClanahan was charged with first-degree murder and mutilation of a body.

Jessica White's body was found last May. It was tightly wrapped in a tarp and hidden in the attic of a house in Hazel Park. An autopsy determined White of Troy had been strangled with a belt and police said her fingertips were cut off.

Investigators said McClanahan lived in the Hazel Park home.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.