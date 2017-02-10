RECALL: Sargento recalls several cheese products - WNEM TV 5

RECALL: Sargento recalls several cheese products

Posted: Updated:
By Meg McLeod, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Sargento Foods Inc. announced Friday it has recalled several of its cheese products because of possible Listeria contamination.

In the news release, Sargento Foods Inc. wrote, "Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Ind. has notified Sargento Foods Inc. that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese they supplied to Sargento must be recalled due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes." 

The company says no illnesses have been reported. 

The affected products sold in stores are 6.84 ounce Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby (UPC 4610000228) with sell by dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B” as well as 8 ounce Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese (UPC 4610040041) with sell by dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17.”

Both of those products were packaged at Sargento Food Inc.'s Plymouth, Wisconsin facility. 

The cheese giant is also recalling several other products out of what it's calling "an abundance of caution" because they were packaged on the same line as the above products.    

  • Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”
  • Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of  “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”
  • Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”
  • Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”
  • Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17” 

Pictures of the affected products are provided in the company's news release. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Freeland High School Student

    Police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Freeland High School Student

    Sunday, May 14 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:39:54 GMT
    Freeland Community Schools, photo courtesy of FacebookFreeland Community Schools, photo courtesy of Facebook

    Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland High School Student. 

    More >

    Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland High School Student. 

    More >

  • Man admits to duping women into sex for porn 'rehearsals'

    Man admits to duping women into sex for porn 'rehearsals'

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:00:35 GMT
    A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to duping dozens of women into having sex with him on camera by telling them they were rehearsing for roles in pornographic movies.    The U.S. attorney's office says 34-year-old Mario Antoine, of Raymore, pleaded guilty to one wire fraud count and will be sentenced to 10 years in prison under the terms of the deal he agreed to Friday. He also will be required to pay restitution to his victims. Formal sentencing is set for Sept. 13. ...More >
    A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to duping dozens of women into having sex with him on camera by telling them they were rehearsing for roles in pornographic movies.    The U.S. attorney's office says 34-year-old Mario Antoine, of Raymore, pleaded guilty to one wire fraud count and will be sentenced to 10 years in prison under the terms of the deal he agreed to Friday. He also will be required to pay restitution to his victims. Formal sentencing is set for Sept. 13. ...More >

  • Community mourns loss of Freeland High School student

    Community mourns loss of Freeland High School student

    Sunday, May 14 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-05-15 00:21:59 GMT
    Freeland Community Schools, photo courtesy of FacebookFreeland Community Schools, photo courtesy of Facebook

    "I just can't imagine what the mother is going through on Mother's Day! I just cannot imagine!" said Ron Whitman On Mother's day, Ron Whitman says most moms are out celebrating and spending time with their kid, but in the quiet community of Freeland he says some mothers and a lot of other people must be heart broken. Police say a 16 year old boy died Sunday night from a fatal gun shot wound.  "In a blink. You need to educate your children and t...

    More >

    "I just can't imagine what the mother is going through on Mother's Day! I just cannot imagine!" said Ron Whitman On Mother's day, Ron Whitman says most moms are out celebrating and spending time with their kid, but in the quiet community of Freeland he says some mothers and a lot of other people must be heart broken. Police say a 16 year old boy died Sunday night from a fatal gun shot wound.  "In a blink. You need to educate your children and t...

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.