RECALL: Sargento recalls several cheese products

Sargento Foods Inc. announced Friday it has recalled several of its cheese products because of possible Listeria contamination.



In the news release, Sargento Foods Inc. wrote, "Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Ind. has notified Sargento Foods Inc. that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese they supplied to Sargento must be recalled due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes."



The company says no illnesses have been reported.



The affected products sold in stores are 6.84 ounce Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby (UPC 4610000228) with sell by dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B” as well as 8 ounce Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese (UPC 4610040041) with sell by dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17.”



Both of those products were packaged at Sargento Food Inc.'s Plymouth, Wisconsin facility.

The cheese giant is also recalling several other products out of what it's calling "an abundance of caution" because they were packaged on the same line as the above products.

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Pictures of the affected products are provided in the company's news release.

