Cancer survivor participates in Relay for Life

Dawn Hill has fought cancer twice and won both times. Now she spends a lot of time studying as she works to earn a graduate degree in healthcare administration leadership at Saginaw Valley State University.

Hill wants to help veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"They're coming from combat and they're not getting the held they need and it's not fair," Hill said.

She is on a mission to help those who have survived the battlefield after surviving a battle of her own.

"You don't really understand the word battle until you've fought one," Hill said.

On Friday she walked around the track at SVSU's Ryder Center to help raise money for cancer research as part of Relay for Life.

"The fact that other people are surviving more and more makes me want to do this even more," Hill said.

Hill was first diagnosed with cervical cancer and had to have a hysterectomy. She then faced the fight of her life after learning she had colorectal cancer.

After countless chemotherapy treatments and 40 different surgeries she has been cancer free since 2011. She said she has learned to live each day to the fullest.

"You can't spend your life worrying. You just got to live it and I'm living it. Nothing is going to stop me," Hill said.

