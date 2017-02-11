Police: Man engulfed in flames dies at restaurant

Authorities say a man is dead after he was found engulfed in flames at a fast food restaurant in suburban Detroit.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Friday at a Wendy's in Highland Park.

Highland Park Police Chief Chester Logan says investigators didn't know the man's identity or age. It's unclear how the fire happened, but authorities are suggesting he set himself on fire.

Logan says it appeared the man used an accelerant, such as lighter fluid, and the incident remained under investigation.

Authorities say the man cried for help and employees tried to assist him by throwing water on him.

Police say further details will come after the investigation is complete and the Wayne County Medical Examiner makes a determination about the cause and manner of death.

