Update: Victim in fatal house fire identified

Posted: Updated:
By CJ Stone
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A fire ripped through a local home over the weekend, killing a man inside. 

It happened near the corner of Grove and Main in Saginaw shortly after 1 p.m. on Feb 11.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser confirms that 53-year-old John Rydel, of Saginaw, died as a result of that fire.

The cause of death, and the cause of the fire are still under investigation.

