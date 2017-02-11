Update: Victim in fatal house fire identified

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland student.More >
Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland student.More >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >
A Georgia funeral home is facing criticism for allegedly refusing to provide a coffin for a deceased veteran.More >
A Georgia funeral home is facing criticism for allegedly refusing to provide a coffin for a deceased veteran.More >
Deputies say a stabbing at an Estacada grocery store is believed to be connected to a death investigation in Colton.More >
Deputies say a stabbing at an Estacada grocery store is believed to be connected to a death investigation in Colton.More >
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland High School Student.More >
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland High School Student.More >
Davison Community School officials report that a fourth-grade student said a man driving a black truck pulled up to her as she was waiting for the bus in the Tiger Run subdivision off M-15.More >
Davison Community School officials report that a fourth-grade student said a man driving a black truck pulled up to her as she was waiting for the bus in the Tiger Run subdivision off M-15.More >
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
Two vehicles suffered extensive damage, and a woman seriously hurt, after a crash in Tuscola County.More >
Two vehicles suffered extensive damage, and a woman seriously hurt, after a crash in Tuscola County.More >