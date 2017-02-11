Chrome and Ice Show draws thousands to Mid-Michigan

The hot rods and classic cars were busy heating things up in downtown Flint this weekend.

Muscle cars, music and vendors all geared up for this year’s Chrome and Ice Show at the Dort Federal Event Center.

J. Dallas Winegarden, Jr. with Back to the Bricks said they help sponsor the car show and it's better than ever.

“We had 1,100 people here yesterday. We expect well over 5,000 tonight and today. The crowd has been very steady. And it's a wonderful thing to see the community come out for this wonderful show,” he said.

The theme for this year’s event is more - more cars, events, entertainment and room.

Gerald Childs brought his 1970 Corvette Sting Ray he restored. He said the auto show was full throttle.

"Walking around and looking at cars. And talking to you. Everyone couldn't be more friendly. The entire atmosphere and even the people that work here this weekend has been great,” Childs said.

Childs said the show featured over a hundred vintage and classic cars, sports cars and hot rods.

Todd Collins came to show off his 1932 Ford and to see some of the cars that will be at Back to the Bricks.

"I enjoy seeing the cars. Every car has a different story. And it's just fun to get out and visit our friends in the winter show to see the people we usually see in the summer. That we don't during the winter. Because we all hibernate,” Collins said.

Proceeds from this weekend’s car show go to a Back to the Bricks sponsored education program called Hot Rod High, which helps teen and young adults learn about cars.

