Michigan wins first Big Ten road game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Derrick Walton Jr. scored 25 points and Moritz Wagner had 11 points and 10 rebounds Sunday to lead Michigan past Indiana 75-63.
   The Wolverines (16-9, 6-6 Big Ten) won their second straight and just their 14th all-time win in Bloomington.
   De'Ron Davis finished with 13 points to lead the Hoosiers (15-11, 5-7). Josh Newkirk and Juwan Morgan each had 11 for Indiana, which has lost three in a row.
   The Hoosiers never really had a chance, though. They trailed the entire game and only made one serious challenge after trailing 35-25 at halftime -- when James Blackmon Jr.'s 3-pointer with 13:38 to go got Indiana within 41-35.
   But Michigan answered by making its next seven shots to make it 56-43 with 8:29 left, and Indiana couldn't get closer than eight the rest of the way.

