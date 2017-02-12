One person injured after crashing into tree - WNEM TV 5

One person injured after crashing into tree

Posted: Updated:
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

At about 4am Sunday morning, Sanilac County Sheriff's Department responded to an accident near Main Street and Parrott Street in Deckerville.

According to police, a 35-year-old Carsonville woman was driving southbound on Main Street, when she crossed the center line, left the roadway, and stuck a tree. She was transported to a local hospital. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and it appears she was not wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The woman's name is not being released, pending charges. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.