One person injured after crashing into tree

At about 4am Sunday morning, Sanilac County Sheriff's Department responded to an accident near Main Street and Parrott Street in Deckerville.

According to police, a 35-year-old Carsonville woman was driving southbound on Main Street, when she crossed the center line, left the roadway, and stuck a tree. She was transported to a local hospital. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and it appears she was not wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The woman's name is not being released, pending charges.

